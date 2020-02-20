NC weather: Winter Storm Warning issued in North Carolina, Winter Weather Advisory expanded

The @NWSRaleigh issues a Winter Storm Warning for part of our area and extends Winter Weather Advisory into the Sandhills until Friday morning. #whileyouweresleeping #NCwx pic.twitter.com/TELX4PdxJI— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) February 20, 2020
The warning is in effect for Franklin, Nash, Edgecombe, Wilson, Wayne, Vance, Warren, Halifax and Northampton counties from 10 a.m. Thursday until Friday at 7 a.m. The Winter Weather Advisory was extended into the sandhills region.
Cumberland County, Sampson County and Hoke County were added to the Winter Weather Advisory.
ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker says we should be dry until lunchtime in most locations. Showers will start in the early afternoon. By 2 p.m., the rain is falling in the Triangle. The rain-snow line will push through from 2 to 5 p.m. from west to east. It'll be a wintry mix before changing over to snow.
Many school systems have already announced they will be closed or release early Thursday.
Schwenneker forecasts that much of the viewing area will see snow Thursday afternoon. The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday.
Gov. Roy Cooper is encouraging the public to prepare. Winter weather will start affecting the state as early as this evening in the mountains and Thursday afternoon into Friday morning outside of the mountains.
"Predictions are changing quickly, so I urge everyone to be prepared and continue to monitor their local forecast. Now is the time to prepare while the roads are drivable. If snow falls, roads and bridges can quickly become dangerous, so be careful," said Gov. Cooper.
TIMING FOR THE SNOW
Rain will start to fall after lunchtime Thursday. Some models suggest snow will begin up north in Virginia.
By 6 p.m., the snow will be spreading across the region. This will definitely affect your evening commute. If you can leave work early, you should plan on that this evening.
By 11 p.m., the bulk of the snow is shifting east and out of here. Cold air pours in behind it though, and raised surfaces may slick up. Snowfall amounts on the ground will be limited.
In the latest snowfall forecast, the Triangle could see 1 to 3 inches of snow between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m., but 2-4 inches with some higher amounts could occur northeast of RDU.
Here's our latest snowfall forecast for central North Carolina. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/oHf8hlBjG8— Chris Hohmann (@HohmannABC11) February 19, 2020
A slight shift, however, would bring heavier snow into the Triangle. Roadways will likely just be wet through sunset, but then become slippery, especially untreated roads.
Temperatures will stay at or above freezing through the event, then fall into the upper 20s by sunrise Friday. So watch for freezing roads in the morning
The good news for drivers Friday is that the ground is currently rather warm. According to the North Carolina State Climatologist, ground temperatures will be in the upper 40s to upper 50s across our area.
Your Friday morning drive may involve some slick spots -- more the farther east you are. By Friday afternoon, sunshine will return and temperatures will climb up to around 40 degrees.
Friday's weather -- it should be above freezing by lunch time. -- should melt most of it away and ground temperatures are too warm to allow the winter weather to stick around too long.
WEATHER MODELS
How much snow you'll see depends on where you are. Let's take a look at the models.
The American Model, the GFS, has been the most aggressive with amounts. It even pushes over 6 inches south and east.
ABC11's in-house model, the RPM, is also pretty aggressive with 3-6 inches down east and 1-3 inches in the Triangle.
The European model, the EURO, shows the lowest amounts, but, it should be noted, is showing more snowfall and increasing amounts compared with yesterday.
The First Alert Weather Team looks at the models, the timing, the cold/dry air mass to the north, the warm/moist air mass to the south, and the collision of the two in order to come up with a snowfall forecast.
