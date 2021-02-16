NC weather: Sunny and 50s won't last long, Winter Storm Watch issued for Thursday

The @NWSRaleigh issuing a Winter Storm Watch for Person county for Wednesday night into Thursday. #ncwx #ice possible pic.twitter.com/vuZgJ3pvV6 — 𝘿𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@BigweatherABC11) February 16, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Temperatures jumped up around 20 degrees from Monday into Tuesday, but they're going to plummet again and bring another chance for freezing rain.A Winter Storm Watch is in effect through Thursday night for Alamance, Durham, Granville, Orange, Person, Vance and Warren counties. More than .25 inch of freezing rain is possible in some areas.That might come as a surprise if you walk outside Tuesday, because it's sunny and temperatures are in the 50s!However, as the saying goes, "Don't like the weather? Wait 48 hours."Freezing rain is possible for much of the Triangle and areas north of Interstate 85 on Thursday morning.A cold blast will drop the temperatures below freezing again Wednesday night and another round of rain will move into the area.That means commuters on Thursday morning should be ready for patchy areas of ice.Temperatures should warm up above freezing once the sun rises, and this should not be a widespread or significant winter weather event.