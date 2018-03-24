Winter Weather Advisory extended to Wake County, Warning issued for Orange

Radar update- Snow continues to fall along and north of the Triangle. Heavy rain is falling across the Sandhills. There's a report of a half an inch of snow & slushy roads so far in NW Durham. pic.twitter.com/40a1ZbNENi — Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) March 25, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3257701" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Snow is falling in Roxboro.

Snow on roadway along I-85. This is near the intersection of 56. #ABC11 #NCWX pic.twitter.com/Dq6uQ1RtQ3 — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) March 25, 2018

WHAT TO EXPECT

The National Weather Service has extended a Winter Weather Advisory into Wake County and has upgraded Orange County to a Winter Weather Warning.The Winter Storm Warning now extends into Alamance, Orange and Person county. One to 3 inches of snow is expected to fall in those areas.The Roxboro Police Department reports roads throughout Person County are snow covered and slick. Adding that several vehicles have already spun off into the medians. The say motorists are advised to remain off the roads throughout the night as road conditions are expected to deteriorate.A winter weather advisory has been expanded farther south for Wake county. A dusting to 2" could fall in the Triangle.Slick spots on roads are possible into the evening but the snow is expected to clear by early Sunday morning.Rain will start to change over to a mix around 10 p.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday. Travel could be affected, with slick spots on roads in all the counties affected by the advisory.* Wintry mix Saturday night into Sunday* Mainly along and north of I-85* 1 inch of snow possible on grassy areas north of RDU* Icy patches possible on some roadwaysThere could be light accumulation on grassy elevated surfaces in those areas under advisory.No major accumulation is expected across the Triangle.Rain and wet snow in northern counties from Person to Northampton may turn to all wet snow with the potential for up to an inch of snow mainly on non-paved surfaces, though a little slush is possible on roads.Elsewhere we are expecting mainly just some rain.The rain and snow mix will move out during the morning hours on Sunday, but skies will remain mostly cloudy. Temperatures will move into the high 40s.But there's good news- a warming trend begins Tuesday and by Wednesday temperatures rebound into the 60s, with some 70s by Thursday!