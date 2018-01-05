Winter Weather Advisory extended

Black ice and slick patches will continue to be a problem into the weekend as temperatures remain sub-freezing.
Major roads are mostly dry in the Triangle, but in areas that got 4-6 inches of snow, black ice will be more of an issue, so, drivers hitting the roads should be cautious.
Counties under the advisory including Wake, Edgecombe, Halifax, Durham, Granville, Franklin, and Vance.
A wind chill advisory also remains in effect for the area from 8 p.m. Friday until 10 a.m. Saturday.
Friday night should be clear with lows ranging from 10 to 15 degrees, Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann said. Wind chills be will from 0 to 10 degrees.
This is what it feels like outside this morning. #imjustthemessenger pic.twitter.com/0tjrcY7cxX— Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) January 5, 2018
It will be sunny Saturday, but highs will only creep up to as much as 34 degrees with nighttime lows in the teens again.
It will be much warmer next week, Hohmann said, with perhaps some rain by late Monday.
At least four people lost their lives during the snowstorm that brought inches of snow to eastern parts of the state - two men in Moore County, a 29-year-old in Beaufort County, and 20-year-old in Surf City.
State Emergency Management spokesman Keith Acree said Beaufort County resident Joshua Wayne Biddle died Thursday morning after his vehicle overturned; Surf City resident Dax Christopher Baker was pronounced dead after his car was found submerged in a canal, WWAY reports.
And two Moore County men were killed after a pickup truck slid off a bridge, crashed through a guardrail, and landed upside down in a creek.
Many main roads were treated but secondary roads remained snow-covered and treacherous.
By 10:30 a.m. Thursday, the NC State Highway Patrol responded to more than 1,000 calls, at least 900 of which were related to collisions.
On Wednesday, Cooper issued a State of Emergency for parts of that state that were impacted the most by the storm.
The timing of the storm was nearly perfect, but the snow fell much farther west than any model ever depicted, Hohmann said.
A little more in West Sanford. pic.twitter.com/I11LxN43O5— Heatfan (@heatfan1009) January 4, 2018
By morning, Pinehurst saw some of the biggest snowfall with 6 inches in many places. Sanford saw 3.3 inches of snow. Hillsborough and Clayton recorded about 1.5 inches.
24 hour snowfall totals from @PivotalWeather pic.twitter.com/Jj9HlTLUQK— Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) January 4, 2018
In Durham and Orange counties, totals of 1 to 1.5 inches were recorded in some spots.
The weather service office in Raleigh said Wednesday it was receiving reports of 3 inches or more of snow in areas southeast of the city.
Current state of the secondary roads in Wake County this morning. Get the latest updates here: https://t.co/1S7f8sTKkd pic.twitter.com/PhNYu8vyLz— ABC11 EyewitnessNews (@ABC11_WTVD) January 4, 2018
Accumulations between 2 inches and 4 inches led to hazardous travel conditions in the areas including Moore, Lee, Harnett, Scotland, Hoke, and Cumberland counties.
State officials said they will continue to monitor roadway and treat them as needed.
The Red Cross, in partnership with the State of North Carolina and counties, will open an additional shelter in preparation of winter weather. The following shelters will be available in Eastern NC:
Columbus County shelter:
Edgewood Elementary School
317 E Calhoun St.
Whiteville, NC 28472
Currituck County:
Currituck Cooperative Ext Services
120 Community Way
Barco, NC 27917
The Associated Press contributed to this report.