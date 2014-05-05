Mostly Sunny, Chilly On Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The cold rain we had today is exiting our region, leaving us with a cold and mostly clear night with temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. Areas of fog will develop mainly after midnight but will evaporate shortly after sunrise.High pressure builds into the Deep South tomorrow and we'll benefit from that area of high pressure as it brings mostly sunny conditions. That area of high pressure will slide into the Tennessee Valley on Friday and will keep us dry. However, the next two days will be slightly cooler than average with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.The vast majority of the weekend will be dry with only a slight chance of a shower come Sunday. Temperatures rise into the mid and upper 50s, nearing 60 degrees, for Monday and Tuesday respectively.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson