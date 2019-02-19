DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --Some parts of central North Carolina are about to experience a brief brush with winter.
Rain is expected to arrive in the Triangle late Tuesday afternoon into the evening.
As the rain gets underway, temperatures will drop close to freezing.
Areas north and west of the Triangle may get cold enough for the rain to freeze on elevated surfaces for a time, leading to icy patches late Tuesday and early Wednesday morning.
The ice buildup will be more substantial and last longer in the Foothills and mountains, so be prepared for tough travel conditions if you're headed that way.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for multiple counties including Durham, Orange, and Person. A full list can be seen online.
Here is what is predicted for ice accumulations and where:
Tonight into Wednesday morning we could see a wintry mix north of I-85. Slick spots possible but warmer air tomorrow will melt anything that does form. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/AXqIuyOZiR— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) February 19, 2019
A cold and soaking rain continues through Wednesday with temperatures struggling to get to 40.
But it is February, and that means we're back near 70 by Sunday.