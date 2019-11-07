weather

Winter Weather in November? Not likely, but possible

What needs to be in place for us to get snow.

By
Let's get this out of the way first...Is it going to snow on Tuesday night? At this point, No.

Now let's talk about snow this time of year. Can it happen? Yes. The earliest snowfall, of a 1/10th of an inch or more, has happened in November.



But it is not typical. Our average first snowfall day is in January. Yes, I know it snowed last year in December! But, if we look at the past 100+ years of data, January is the best bet for a bigger snowfall.

And, for us to get a heavier snowfall in the Carolinas, we have to have a couple of things all happen at once.

EMBED More News Videos



We have to have cold air already in place. That is NOT the setup on Tuesday/Wednesday. We will see temps in the 50s on Tuesday.

Finally, one model does not a forecast make. Though the American model showed the snow possibility last night, the latest run shows only rain. The Euro (European) model also keeps it a rain event at this time. That being said, these could change, this far out, so we'll monitor it for the next week.

By the way, if you'd like to guess what day you think we'll get our first snow, just head to my Facebook page:



Stay warm over the next few days. Even without snow, it's gonna feel more like January around here through the weekend!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernccoldsnowsleetweatherwinter weather
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
Rain Tonight
Freeze warning issued for parts of central NC Monday morning
First Freeze Warning of the fall issued for central NC
Central NC gets severe storms, damaging winds, dampen Halloween festivities
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
RPD Chief defends officer's tactics after DWI stop called into question
Escaped 13-year-old suspect in a double-murder case found in Robeson County
Charlotte teacher accused of sex with student dead in apparent murder-suicide
Deputy shot, suspect killed during scuffle at Cape Fear Valley hospital
WEEKEND EVENTS: Holly Day Fair, Veterans Day 5K & food truck rodeo
Sen. Harris proposes new bill extending school hours
Kohl's doubling military discount through Veterans Day
Show More
Kay Hagan remembered in Raleigh
Nonprofit group helps teen moms graduate and thrive
Housing advocate questions affordable housing plan in downtown Raleigh
Durham pedestrian injured in September hit and run dies
Nov. 6 declared Astronaut Christina Koch Day in Raleigh
More TOP STORIES News