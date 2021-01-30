Wintry mix of sleet, snow and freezing rain in North Carolina Sunday morning could lead to slick spots on the road

A Winter Weather Advisory from the Triangle to the north and west goes into effect tonight through midday tomorrow. Main threat will be freezing rain. Could see up to .20" of ice accrual north and west of I-85. Try to avoid travel in these areas if possible tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/BjD1mSRHi1 — Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) January 30, 2021

For tomorrow: Most of us get a cold rain, areas north and west of the Triangle will have dangerous travel conditions because of freezing rain. pic.twitter.com/dZC9dKnUJ8 — Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) January 30, 2021

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=9692643" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Central North Carolina could be in for some more wintry weather this weekend.A Winter Weather Advisory from the Triangle to the north and west goes into effect Saturday night through Sunday morning.Throughout the day Saturday, the sun will give way to clouds and there could be some snow flurries in the evening, but nothing likea couple of days ago.However, Sunday is a different story. A light wintry mix is possible early in the morning from the Triangle to the north from about 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., bringing sleet, snow or freezing rain. It should change to rain after that. ABC11 meteorologist Steve Stewart says there could be up to .20'' of ice accrual north and west of I-85 and travel should be avoided in these areas if possible tomorrow morning.Though the effect on the Triangle should be minimal, freezing rain could cause some slick spots on the roads as temperatures hover around the freezing mark.North of I-85, the mix will last a bit longer, until perhaps noon or 1 p.m. A light glaze of ice on elevated surfaces is possible and you may even see a light coating of snow in some areas.The rain should move out by Sunday evening.Stay with the ABC11 weather team for any developments or updates.