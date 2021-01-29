Weather

Wintry mix could lead to slick spots this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Central North Carolina could be in for some more wintry weather this weekend.

On Saturday, the sun will give way to clouds and there could be some snow flurries in the evening, but nothing like the snow that fell a couple of days ago.

However, Sunday is a different story. A light wintry mix is possible early in the morning from the Triangle to the north from about 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., bringing sleet, snow or freezing rain. It should change to rain after that. Though the effect on the Triangle should be minimal, freezing rain could cause some slick spots on the roads as temperatures hover around the freezing mark.

North of I-85, the mix will last a bit longer, until perhaps noon or 1 p.m. A light glaze of ice on elevated surfaces is possible and you may even see a light coating of snow in some areas.

The rain should move out by Sunday evening.

Stay with the ABC11 weather team for any developments or updates.

The First Alert Weather team is making sure you're prepared for any winter weather that comes our way this year.



