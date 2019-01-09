In the wake of a cold front that moved through last night, much cooler air will push into the region today on gusty northerly winds. Despite a sunny sky we only reach the lower 50s; more in line with daytime high temperatures typical for the first week of January. However, the brisk northerly winds will make it feel more like the low to mid-40s.High pressure moving southeast out of western Canada will build into the eastern United States during Wednesday night and Thursday. This will keep the wind flow out of the north into Central North Carolina through Thursday and will help usher in additional cold air. Despite a sunny sky, readings on Thursday will be no higher than the low to mid-40s across the region.This much colder weather will remain wedged in over the region through the rest of the week and into the upcoming weekend. This will lead to some real weather issues as another storm system approaches from the west.A large storm moving into the West Coast will move eastward and gain strength while moving through Texas on Friday. This storm is projected to move east-northeast into the Deep South by Saturday and pass just south of North Carolina Sunday morning.This storm will help bring a deepening layer of moist air over the southeastern United States during Saturday. This will cause clouds to lower and thicken followed by a mix of snow, sleet and rain across our area Saturday night.The precipitation will become sleet to the north, and rain across much of the region Saturday night into Sunday morning.The degree of icing on surfaces will be highly dependent on the degree of low-level cold air. We expect ice, sleet and snow to be more of an issue farther west and northwest of the Triangle, while areas east and south of the Triangle might have just a cold rain with possibly some sleet mixed in.As the storm moves away from the Carolinas on Sunday the precipitation should taper off. But the main upper-level support for this system will lag behind and there should be some lingering rain showers and drizzle into Sunday afternoon with temperatures only rising into the upper 30s and lower 40s Sunday afternoon.Recent computer models suggest that the lagging upper-level system moves east and south out of the region on Monday. That should lead to dry weather to start early next week. We are not sure about sky cover at this point but we expect lingering clouds on Monday for now.A dry northwest flow aloft brings a clearing sky Monday night, then sunny and dry weather for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.Have a great Hump Day!Bigweather