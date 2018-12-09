WEATHER

Light Snow Monday

The main storm system is pulling away from the region. As of this afternoon some areas in the region have seen as much as 14 inches of snow. As we move through the overnight temperatures will remain in the lower 30s. Another round of precipitation will develop across the region later tonight. With surface temperatures near freezing and some slight warming remaining aloft, the threat of a wintry mix remains especially from the Triangle to the north and west. Tomorrow, precipitation will taper off from north to south across the region.
Travel conditions will remain treacherous through the overnight and into tomorrow especially from the Triangle and to the north and west.

High pressure builds in from the west Tuesday and Wednesday with sun on Tuesday and partial sun Wednesday, but watch for black ice and slippery travel at night.
Have a great evening and stay safe!
-Brittany Bell

