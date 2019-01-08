A cold front will arrive in the Appalachians this evening then sweep through the Piedmont with just a few clouds tonight. Wind will pick up overnight with gusts up around 25 mph.In the wake of that cold front, much cooler weather will arrive along with more dry, stable air. Despite a sunny sky, tomorrow will be noticeably cooler with readings topping out in only the lower 50s, 15 degrees colder compared to today. The lower 50s is more in line with the normal daytime high temperature for early January. However, the brisk northerly winds will make temperatures feel more like the low to mid-40s.High pressure moving southeast out of western Canada will build into the eastern United States during Wednesday night and Thursday. This will keep the wind flow out of the north and help usher in additional cold air, and despite a sunny sky. Readings on Thursday will be no higher than the low to mid-40s across the region.This much colder weather will remain wedged in over the region through the rest of the week and into the start of the upcoming weekend. This will lead to some issues as another storm system approaches from the west.A large storm moving into the West Coast tomorrow will move eastward forcing the development of a surface storm over eastern Texas by Friday. This storm is projected to move east-northeast into the Deep South by Saturday. This storm will help bring deeper moist air over the Southeast on Saturday. As the moisture arrives, the air will be quite chilly leading to the potential for a wintry mix on Saturday.During the day Saturday, temperatures should rise above freezing allowing for a mostly plain rain. Saturday night and Sunday morning, however, temperatures fall below freezing leading to snow/sleet rain mix in spots.Temperatures rise enough Sunday that it turns over to all rain again. Travelers should remain vigilant and weather aware this weekend.As that storm system moves off to the east, drier weather will return to Central North Carolina Sunday night and early next week.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell