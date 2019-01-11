RALEIGH (WTVD) --For the last few days, we've been talking about snow chances this weekend.
But before we talk snow, let's talk cold.
Friday morning is the coldest morning of 2019 and the coldest morning in two weeks. Factor the winds in and it feels like the teens!
5am FRI Wind Chills. We are seeing teens in spots, including @CityOfFayNC #brrr #ncwx pic.twitter.com/8CgkZG5uGf— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) January 11, 2019
It will remain sunny and cold with temperatures around the mid-40s.
So what about that snow? As often is the case, it depends on where you live.
Most of Saturday still looks dry. Precipitation will arrive during the evening.
Model consensus brings a wintry mix into the Triangle and areas north of I-85, that will change to rain overnight.
At this point, impacts in the Triangle appear to be small as temperatures should not drop much below 32.
However, there could be some slick spots, at least briefly.
Winter Storm Watch now in effect for Mecklenburg Co. in southern VA. 1-4" of snow/sleet possible. #vawx pic.twitter.com/4W2wta7b9I— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) January 11, 2019
In southern Virginia, the accumulations could be significant. There's actually a winter storm watch for our northern viewers.
Northern Durham and Orange counties could see more issues than the immediate Raleigh-Durham area as the changeover to rain will take longer.
Near the border, Roxboro to Warrenton could see some accumulation of snow and sleet, with the Euro now outputting a 1/4" to 1/2" accumulation for Person County.
These areas see more rain mixing in throughout Sunday morning.
It will be mainly a rain event south and east of Raleigh.
Latest thoughts on the impact of Saturday Night/Sunday winter weather. #Snow stays mainly North and West. #ncwx #vawx pic.twitter.com/fMJTYUss4J— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) January 11, 2019
Precipitation will wind down Sunday afternoon as light rain or drizzle, and with temperatures near 40, travel issues in the Triangle should be limited to wet roads.
There is a slight chance for some light snow or flurries late Monday as the system moves away and colder air returns, but big accumulations are not expected at this time.