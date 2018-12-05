High pressure building in from the west will lead to a cold night tonight with a clear sky and light NW winds. Lows will drop down into the 20s.Tomorrow will feature a fair amount of sun, but temperatures will once again struggle to reach 50.Temperatures on Friday will be a few degrees higher, but still below average for this time of year. It will remain dry with a mix of clouds and sun. An approaching storm will bring an increase in clouds by Friday night into the first half of the day on Saturday.A vigorous storm passing to our south and southeast will push copious amounts of Gulf moisture northward into a dry and chilly air mass in place across Central North Carolina. This sets the stage for the potential for wintry weather across the region from late Saturday into Sunday and Monday.Precipitation will arrive late Saturday as a wintry mix of snow, sleet, rain and continue into Sunday. Snow and sleet is more likely north and northwest of the Triangle, while greater amounts of rain are more likely to the east and southeast of the Triangle. A significant accumulation of snow and sleet is possible to the northwest toward the Triad and certainly into the foothills and mountains of western North Carolina and southwestern Virginia. It's still too soon to say how much snow will fall and where. The Triangle could end up right on the rain/snow line by Sunday afternoon, which makes forecasting amounts even more of a headache.One thing is for sure, it will be cold and wet by Sunday!Depending on the track and timing of the storm, some rain, snow could linger into the day on Monday. Travel could be widely impacted Sunday into Monday across the Southeast and mid-Atlantic due to this system.Have a great evening,Chris