As snow fell for the first time around Clayton Watkins, he only had one word to describe his utter delight: "Wow!"Clad in a red flannel trapper hat, red sweatpants, a cable-knit sweater and green boots, the adorable 2-year-old ventured out as snow blanketed the yard of his family's Florida home with wide eyes and a smile on his face."Come on out! Come on! Look at all this snow!" his dad said as the toddler continued to coo in amazement.According to local media reports, the last measurable snowfall in the area occurred nearly three decades ago. While the National Weather Service recorded only a tenth of an inch of local precipitation on Wednesday, the look on Clayton's face just goes to show that, in the eyes of a toddler, a little winter magic can go a long way.