WEATHER

'Wow!!' Florida snowfall leaves toddler adorably in awe

EMBED </>More Videos

In the eyes of a toddler, a little winter magic can go a long way. (Tasha Watkins/Twitter via Storyful)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. --
As snow fell for the first time around Clayton Watkins, he only had one word to describe his utter delight: "Wow!"

Clad in a red flannel trapper hat, red sweatpants, a cable-knit sweater and green boots, the adorable 2-year-old ventured out as snow blanketed the yard of his family's Florida home with wide eyes and a smile on his face.

"Come on out! Come on! Look at all this snow!" his dad said as the toddler continued to coo in amazement.

According to local media reports, the last measurable snowfall in the area occurred nearly three decades ago. While the National Weather Service recorded only a tenth of an inch of local precipitation on Wednesday, the look on Clayton's face just goes to show that, in the eyes of a toddler, a little winter magic can go a long way.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherwinter weathersnowu.s. & worldsevere weatherwinterchildrentoddlerbuzzworthywhat's trendingflorida
WEATHER
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
Drenching rain hits Big Island as hurricane approaches
Warmer Air by Sunday
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
More Weather
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News