Wrightsville Beach boat owners not taking chances ahead of Hurricane Florence

Wrightsville Beach locals prepare for Hurricane Florence

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WTVD) --
As Hurricane Florence head toward the Carolina coast, the people are Wrightsville Beach are not taking any chances with their homes and boats.

Locals have been boarding up windows in preparation for strong winds and heavy rain. Boat owners have been pulling their boats out of the water before the storm surge comes in.

Even though the storm is still far off the coast - its effects can be seen.

RELATED: Mandatory evacuations issued ahead of Hurricane Florence


Officials warn that the rip currents are very dangerous and it is best to stay out of the water.

Be sure to have an emergency hurricane kit prepared.

Are you hurricane ready? An emergency kit could save your life

