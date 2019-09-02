hurricane dorian

Wrightsville Beach residents prepare for Hurricane Dorian's arrival

By
On Labor Day, many at Wrightsville Beach chose to enjoy the sunshine ahead of Hurricane Dorian's arrival.

Beachgoers were sailing, laying at the beach and taking advantage of the calm before the storm.

But that doesn't mean they're taking Hurricane Dorian lightly.

RELATED: Mandatory evacuation order issued for Dare County

The Boney family spent Monday boarding up the windows at their beach house.

"I'm hoping that by being so early with our preparations, it will all be in vain and we will not have needed to do it," said Charles Boney.

MORE: UNC Wilmington cancels classes for the week due to Hurricane Dorian, mandatory evacuation ordered

At the nearby Carolina Yacht Club, patio furniture was moved inside and the outdoor rug was rolled up.

Members were pulling in their boats.
"We were here in Florence last year," said Wilmington resident Keith Mickler. "So we do what we need to do and get ready for it. Hopefully it won't be as bad as Florence."

The Boney family also experienced Hurricane Florence.

They lost windows and experienced water and wind damage. Now they're taking extra precautions to protect the home they've had in the family since 1954.

"There's a lot of sentiment here in this house," Boney said. "My mother absolutely loves this house. She had her first date here with our father. Several siblings were engaged, I think, on this porch."

Jacob Usher lives in Wilmington and spent the long weekend at the beach with his family.

"I haven't really worried about it too much but I am kind of hoping we don't repeat last year because I was out of school for almost a month," he said.

RELATED: Here's what you actually need to prepare for Hurricane Dorian
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherwrightsville beachnchurricane dorianweatherhurricane
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE DORIAN
LIVE: Hurricane Dorian hits Bahamas, path tracks toward Florida
Prime minister: 5 dead in the Bahamas from Hurricane Dorian
UNCW, Methodist cancel classes for the week ahead of Hurricane Dorian
Overwhelmed? What you actually need to prepare for Hurricane Dorian
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Prime minister: 5 dead in the Bahamas from Hurricane Dorian
LIVE: Hurricane Dorian hits Bahamas, path tracks toward Florida
Overwhelmed? What you actually need to prepare for Hurricane Dorian
Mandatory evacuation order issued for Dare County
Florida woman wraps home in plastic ahead of Hurricane Dorian
UNCW, Methodist cancel classes for the week ahead of Hurricane Dorian
Dorian unleashes catastrophic damage in Bahamas: VIDEO
Show More
Airbnb offers free housing for Hurricane Dorian evacuees
Fayetteville fight leaves 1 dead, 1 shot, 1 in custody, 1 at large
19-year-old's body found in woods, 18-year-old arrested
Carriers offering free data, texting for those in Hurricane Dorian's path
Man dies off Outer Banks in waters churned by Dorian
More TOP STORIES News