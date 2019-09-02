Wrightsville Beach residents prepare for Hurricane Dorian's arrival

On Labor Day, many at Wrightsville Beach chose to enjoy the sunshine ahead of Hurricane Dorian's arrival.
Beachgoers were sailing, laying at the beach and taking advantage of the calm before the storm.
But that doesn't mean they're taking Hurricane Dorian lightly.
The Boney family spent Monday boarding up the windows at their beach house.
"I'm hoping that by being so early with our preparations, it will all be in vain and we will not have needed to do it," said Charles Boney.
At the nearby Carolina Yacht Club, patio furniture was moved inside and the outdoor rug was rolled up.
Members were pulling in their boats.
"We were here in Florence last year," said Wilmington resident Keith Mickler. "So we do what we need to do and get ready for it. Hopefully it won't be as bad as Florence."
The Boney family also experienced Hurricane Florence.
They lost windows and experienced water and wind damage. Now they're taking extra precautions to protect the home they've had in the family since 1954.
"There's a lot of sentiment here in this house," Boney said. "My mother absolutely loves this house. She had her first date here with our father. Several siblings were engaged, I think, on this porch."
Jacob Usher lives in Wilmington and spent the long weekend at the beach with his family.
"I haven't really worried about it too much but I am kind of hoping we don't repeat last year because I was out of school for almost a month," he said.
