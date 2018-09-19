WEATHER

Wrightsville Beach resident 'pleasantly' surprised with little Hurricane Florence damage

EMBED </>More Videos

After a long five days, Wrightsville Beach residents were lined up and anxious to see the damage left behind by Hurricane Florence.

By
WRIGHTSVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
After a long five days, Wrightsville Beach residents were lined up and anxious to see the damage left behind by Hurricane Florence.



Ray Sharpe was one of them.

"I was trying to determine if I was going to go Virginia to stay with a friend," he explained. "Fortunately, when it was downgraded to a Category 1 or 2, we decided to stay unlike a number of my neighbors around here and it was a wise move, otherwise I wouldn't be able to get back and check on the damage on the house."

With only a downed tree, a broken window, and a jet ski washed up in his backyard, Sharpe said he was pleasantly surprised.

"I thought I was the luckiest guy in the world. This house stood up very well."

And that was the case around much of the island.

There was very little major structural damage left behind despite the 90 mph wind gusts and torrential downpours.

"All in all, compared to what's going on around the state, we're real lucky," said Mayor Bill Blair. "Since we took the eye you would never know that we were the entry point of the storm."

Drone11 captured some of the damage on the island; several docks will need to be repaired.

But overall Sharpe said he's now excited to get back home.

"Very glad to come home and have power and have air conditioning because we've been without power and air conditioning," he said. "Somehow even though the eye crossed here, we got very very lucky."

It's still unclear when the general public will be allowed back on the island.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhurricane florencehurricanenorth carolina newsWrightsville Beach
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Florence's flooding claims 3.4 million poultry, 5,500 hogs
Lumberton begins recovery process following Florence
Florence flooding updates: 'A nightmare that just won't end'
Cape Fear River crests higher than Hurricane Matthew
Florence Flooding: When floodwaters will go away
More Weather
Top Stories
Florence flooding updates: 'A nightmare that just won't end'
NC road closures latest: Scores of roads, highways closed in the Sandhills
Cape Fear River crests higher than Hurricane Matthew
Lumberton begins recovery process following Florence
ABC11 Together: The community helps each other after Florence
Lumberton woman violated by Hurricane Florence twice when home floods and thieves break-in
Florence updates: 34 dead, including 26 in NC
Spring Lake mayor takes ABC11 on tour of damage, flooding
Show More
How to get federal assistance if you were affected by Florence
Updated city, county list of curfews, municipal services after Florence
How to get in and out of Wilmington after Florence road closures
Much-needed relief comes to Wilmington; downtown power back on
Florence Flooding: When floodwaters will go away
More News