WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WTVD) --As Hurricane Florence head toward the Carolina coast, the people at Wrightsville Beach are not taking any chances with their homes and boats.
Locals have been boarding up windows in preparation for strong winds and heavy rain. Boat owners have been pulling their boats out of the water before the storm surge comes in.
Even though the storm is still far off the coast - its effects can be seen.
Officials warn that the rip currents are very dangerous and it is best to stay out of the water.
Be sure to have an emergency hurricane kit prepared.