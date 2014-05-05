Zeta Brings Gusty Winds This Afternoon

The counties highlighted in dark orange have now been upgraded to a high wind warning. Wind gusts could get as high as 50-60mph. pic.twitter.com/3Fkw6Dhwu4 — Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) October 29, 2020

Gusty winds will be the main issue today, but there's also a low chance for severe weather this evening. Right now we're under a marginal risk, level 1 out of 5. Damaging winds and an isolated tornado are the main threats. pic.twitter.com/QoEQPqBAe7 — Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) October 29, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Zeta is now a post tropical storm, but it will continue to bring gusty winds across central North Carolina through the evening. A high wind warning is still in effect until 7pm. Winds could gust as high as 50-60mph. This could continue to lead to power outages.An upper level low will develop another round of showers and storms this evening. There's a low chance for a severe storm. Right now, we're under a marginal risk, level 1 out 5. Damaging winds and a isolated tornado will be the main threats.A cold front will push through the state early Friday dropping highs down to the mid to upper 60s. It will also be breezy making it feel a tad bit cooler.High pressure will settle in Saturday ushering in unseasonably cool temperatures. Highs will only reach the upper 50s. It will be dry and cool during trick-or-treating time so the kids will likely need a jacket with their costumes.Another cold front will push through Sunday evening, but moisture will be limited. There's only a chance for an isolated shower. Most of us will stay dry.This front will also bring in secondary blast of cooler air that could lead to the first freeze of the season next week. Morning lows will drop to the 30s. High pressure will continue to keep most of next week quiet and dry.Have a great evening!-Brittany Bell