Weather

Zeta causes nearly 400,000 power outages across North Carolina

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- More than 390,000 people were without power in North Carolina on Thursday morning as Tropical Storm Zeta moved across the southeast.



Zeta brought heavy rainfall and strong winds to the Carolinas after hitting the coast of Louisiana as a Category 2 Hurricane.

There are roughly 394,000 outages in the state as of 12 p.m, according to poweroutage.us. Most of the outages are concentrated in the western half of the state, where the mountains and foothills are getting the heaviest amounts of rain. As of noon, Forsyth County had more than 50,000 outages.

Types of generators: What to know about power generators before a blackout

A high-wind warning was issued for most of the central North Carolina region, including Alamance, Chatham, Durham, Edgecombe, Franklin, Granville, Halifax, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Montgomery, Moore, Nash, Orange, Person, Randolph, Stanly, Vance, Wake, Warren and Wilson counties. Near 50-mile per hour winds were logged in Charlotte and Winston-Salem.

Central North Carolina could see wind gusts as high as 60 mph.



Nearly 2 million customers were without power across several southern states before dawn. PowerOutage.us reported about 1.8 million were without electricity in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia. Georgia has the most with more than 800,000 in the dark.

How to contact Duke Energy, Wake Electric, FayPWC

At least three deaths have been reported so far. One person died from electrocution after touching a downed power line in New Orleans, and another was killed when a large tree uprooted and fell through the corner of a mobile home in Acworth, Georgia.

Zeta is a fast-moving storm and was tracking northeast at 39 miles per hour as of 5 a.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherncwindpower outagetropical stormtropical weatherwind damagehurricane
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 dead as Zeta bringing gusty winds, heavy rain to southeast
LIVE: Local biotech company bringing 878 new jobs to RTP
First lady to join President Trump at Fayetteville rally
Judge allows John Hinckley to publicly display his artwork
Man arrested after refusing to wear mask to vote
Free COVID-19 testing at Northwood High School on Thursday
5 US hospitals attacked by Russian ransomware, FBI warns
Show More
Philadelphia police discover van loaded with explosives
Prison inmates entitled to federal stimulus checks but deadline looms
France, Germany brace for coronavirus lockdowns
Woman charged in 98-year-old's death in Food Lion parking lot
Highway Patrol cars damaged in Raleigh crash
More TOP STORIES News