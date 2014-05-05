Zeta's Gusty Winds Arrive

As the remnants of #Zeta pass to our west, the wind will ramp up quickly. Get ready for a gusty late morning thru evening! #WindAdvisory pic.twitter.com/0KsaoiO5tz — 𝘿𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@BigweatherABC11) October 29, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Today's weather pattern will be dominated by Zeta as it tracks just to our west over the southern Appalachians and into the mid-Atlantic by this afternoon. Heaviest and steadiest periods of rain from Zeta fall during the first half of the day as it passes along the spine of the Appalachians.Rainfall totals are expected to peak in the 4- to 8-inch range over the higher elevations of the mountains. Accumulations of 1-2 inches are likely over most of the Piedmont and far western portions of the area, with widespread amounts closer to 1" or less over the rest of the region.Strong winds are also expected to spread throughout the Carolinas today; occasional wind gusts of 35-45 mph are expected our viewing area.Flooding will pose a risk for some of the western portions of the state, and gusty winds could damage trees and power lines across NC, creating some power outages.Rain is expected to start tapering off over the area later tonight as Zeta begins to move offshore into the mid-Atlantic waters, and most of the region should dry out by Friday morning. Winds subside overnight, though it can still be quite breezy for the first half of the day tomorrow.As cool, dry air flows into the Carolinas behind Zeta tomorrow, clouds will clear out and bring a mostly sunny sky by the afternoon. A wind shift out of the north will move in much cooler, but more seasonable air, causing high temperatures to dip back down into the lower and middle 60s heading into the weekend.High pressure will strengthen over the Southeast early next week and remain over the region for much of the week. This will help bring in a mostly sunny, cooler and largely dry weather pattern.Have a great day and hold on to your hats!Big Weather