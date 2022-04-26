Wedding woes cost couples; here's how to protect your special day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted planned weddings, The Wedding Report estimated about 2.5 million couples will tie the knot this year, the most the US has seen since 1984.
With the average price tag of a wedding costing more than $20,000, you need to protect your money on your special day.
When it comes to your wedding you want everything to go smoothly, but you're relying on vendors to show up and provide the services you paid them for. With such a backlog of canceled pandemic weddings, many vendors, like photographers, caters are booked. Before hiring anyone, do your research.
ABC11 has done several stories on photographers and videographers that have not provided wedding pictures for months even a year after the couple tied the knot, along with venues that closed with no notice.
Make sure you take the time to ask for references and see what other couples have said about their experience. Don't pay anything, unless you get a contract.
Alyssa Parker with the BBB of Eastern NC says, "Make sure that everything is written down and read that fine print just to know you know what is covered, what's not covered, what deposit can you get back, can you not get a deposit back? It's really important to know those details before you sign the dotted line."
Always take a look at that contract closely for unexpected fees, like parking, cake cutting, and corkage. Also, consider wedding insurance, yes it's a thing, and there are different options available to protect your special day
