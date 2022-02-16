Expect to receive more wedding invites in 2022

You should expect to see more wedding invitations in your mailbox this year.
After two years of cancellation and postponements during the pandemic, it appears more people are ready to walk down the aisle.
According to data from The Knot, there will be more than 2.5 million ceremonies this year-that's the most since 1984. October is expected to be the most popular month and this year.
The typical wedding will cost a total of about $27,000, which is similar to the average in previous years. But the weddings are getting bigger, with the average number of guests increasing by 25 up to 129.
All of this is good news for venues and businesses that were closed during the early days of the pandemic.
