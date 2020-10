EMBED >More News Videos Weekday Showcase on City of Durham's 'Back on the Bull' public safety initiative. Discussion with Steve Schewel (Durham City Mayor) and Wendy Jacobs (Chairman, Durham County Board of Commissioners).

EMBED >More News Videos Resources provided to support businesses and community members during the reopening.

The City and County of Durham have compiled resources, Back on the Bull , to support businesses and community members during the reopening. The hope is to ensure public safety and possibly ease the hesitant feelings many are experiencing around visiting locations in person.