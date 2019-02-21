Wegmans planning sixth Triangle grocery store in Holly Springs

EMBED </>More Videos

The wildly popular Wegmans grocery store chain is plunging into the Triangle.

By
HOLLY SPRING, N.C. (WTVD) --
The wildly popular Wegmans grocery store chain is plunging into the Triangle supermarket war in a big way, making plans for a sixth store, even before opening its first location.

The family-owned, Rochester, New York, based company is planning to build a store in Holly Springs at South Main St. and Ralph Stephens Rd. in a new development that will include a Lowe's store.

The Wegmans location was first reported by the Triangle Business Journal and confirmed by ABC11's review of plans on the Town of Holly Springs website.

The final pages of the site renderings include Wegmans' trademark building design and the store's name. The plans will be presented to the Holy Springs town council in April.

RELATED: Wegmans grocery store coming to Wake Forest

Wegmans is known for its shopping unique experience. The company said it is known for high-quality groceries, restaurant-quality prepared foods, and what it calls a "nearly telepathic level of customer service."

In addition to Holly Springs, Wegmans is planning the following Triangle store locations:

Opening in 2019

Raleigh: Wake Forest Rd. near I-440

Future locations

Cary: Cary Towne Blvd. and I-40

West Cary: Davis Dr. and Airport Blvd.

Chapel Hill: I-40 and 15-501

Wake Forest: Hwy 98 bypass, just east of Capital Blvd.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
No. 8 UNC rolls No. 1 Duke, 88-72; Williamson injured
Armstrong: Zion's injury changed game, but give Heels credit
$4K stolen from Raleigh man's bank account through ATM skimmer fraud
Firefighters deliver baby boy to new adoptive family
Inmate accused of rape at Raleigh Burger King will not be charged, DA says
Daniels sparks NC State past Boston College 89-80 in OT
Jussie Smollett charged with disorderly conduct for filing false police report, prosecutors say
New hospital charge lists causing confusion among consumers
Show More
Youth suicide rates nearly double, vaccination rates drop in NC, study finds
Mark Harris' son says he warned his father about shady absentee votes
Contractor apologizes for substandard Fort Bragg housing conditions
Father arrested after young children found wandering down Six Forks Rd
Gas prices skyrocket in the Carolinas
More News