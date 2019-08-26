Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to new indictment in sex assault case

NEW YORK -- Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to an indictment that adds two new charges of predatory sexual assault to his upcoming New York trial.

Weinstein entered the plea on Monday in a Manhattan courtroom.

Prosecutors had said the new indictment was needed to lay the legal foundation for "Sopranos" actress Annabella Sciorra to testify against Weinstein. She claims he raped her in 1993.

Weinstein's trial has been delayed until January.

His lawyers also are seeking to get his trial moved out of New York City because of a blizzard of pretrial publicity.

Weinstein, 67, remains free on $1 million bail, has denied all accusations of non-consensual sex.

Prosecutors can't charge Weinstein with the alleged attack on Sciorra because the accusation dates to 13 years before New York eliminated its statute of limitations for rape cases in 2006. But in court papers filed this month, they told the judge the indictment will give them a legal foundation to call the actress as a witness to strengthen the predatory sexual assault charge against Weinstein.

Sciorra went public with her story in an article in The New Yorker in October 2017.
