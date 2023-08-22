Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney score first-time Emmy nominations for 'Welcome to Wrexham'

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney go from Hollywood stars to owners of a struggling soccer team in Emmy-nominated 'Welcome to Wrexham.'

'Welcome to Wrexham' has the potential to take home 6 Emmys, including Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program.

LOS ANGELES -- The world calls it football. The U.S. calls it soccer. The people of Wrexham call it a way of life.

"Welcome to Wrexham" follows Hollywood actors, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, as they team up and take ownership of the 5th tier Red Dragons soccer club.

With its 18-episode first season, the show was able to land 6 Emmy nominations for reality programming, including Directing, Sound Mixing, Sound Editing, Cinematography, Picture Editing and Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program.

"When we met the people of Wrexham, we realized we could get the world to become emotionally invested in them, because they'd see themselves reflected back," McElhenney told On the Red Carpet.

"People who have never watched a sporting event in their life are into this team," said Reynolds.

With its devoted fanbase and underdog story, it's easy to root for the team. "Welcome to Wrexham" will premiere its second season September 12 on FX.

