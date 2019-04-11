Welding sparked fire at Campbell University's new student union

Welding caused a fire Thursday afternoon at Campbell University's new student union, the university confirmed.

There were no reports of injuries.

The new student union, which is under construction, is at the heart of a $35 million fundraising campaign for the school.

It was not immediately clear when the building is scheduled to open.

The fire caused a road closure on campus and the university tweeted out that it is uncertain whether the fire will cause any delay to the construction.

