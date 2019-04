Welding sparked fire at Campbell University's new student union

Students are advised to stay off Academic Circle and behind D. Rich while authorities deal with a fire at the site of the new student union. pic.twitter.com/J6xScLNjOT — Campbell University (@campbelledu) April 11, 2019

The fire has been contained by local and county firefighters. No one was injured, and early reports indicate the cause to be a welding incident. University officials have yet to determine if the fire will delay construction. Thank you to our first responders. pic.twitter.com/X0yN7xMMX1 — Campbell University (@campbelledu) April 11, 2019

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (WTVD) -- Welding caused a fire Thursday afternoon at Campbell University's new student union, the university confirmed.There were no reports of injuries.The new student union, which is under construction, is at the heart of a $35 million fundraising campaign for the school. It was not immediately clear when the building is scheduled to open.The fire caused a road closure on campus and the university tweeted out that it is uncertain whether the fire will cause any delay to the construction.