Welding sparked fire at Campbell University's new student union

Students are advised to stay off Academic Circle and behind D. Rich while authorities deal with a fire at the site of the new student union. pic.twitter.com/J6xScLNjOT— Campbell University (@campbelledu) April 11, 2019
There were no reports of injuries.
The new student union, which is under construction, is at the heart of a $35 million fundraising campaign for the school.
It was not immediately clear when the building is scheduled to open.
The fire caused a road closure on campus and the university tweeted out that it is uncertain whether the fire will cause any delay to the construction.
The fire has been contained by local and county firefighters. No one was injured, and early reports indicate the cause to be a welding incident. University officials have yet to determine if the fire will delay construction. Thank you to our first responders. pic.twitter.com/X0yN7xMMX1— Campbell University (@campbelledu) April 11, 2019