wells fargo

Wells Fargo closes personal lines of credit, sparking outrage

Bank warns change could impact credit scores
By Allison Morrow and Matt Egan, CNN Business
EMBED <>More Videos

Wells Fargo closes personal lines of credit, sparking outrage

Wells Fargo is closing all of its existing personal lines of credit, sparking outrage from consumers and advocates.

A spokesperson for the bank said Wells Fargo made the decision last year as part of an effort to simplify its product offerings. The bank feels it can better meet borrowing needs through credit cards and personal loans, the spokesperson said.

The popular consumer lending product that the bank is shuttering typically lets users borrow up to $100,000, according to CNBC, which reported the news Thursday. The product was advertised to consumers as a way to consolidate higher-interest credit card debt or pay for home renovations.

In notices to customers about the closure, the bank warned that the change could impact their credit scores.

Wells Fargo was trending on Twitter Thursday night following CNBC's report, with consumer advocates, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, expressing outrage.

"Not a single @WellsFargo customer should see their credit score suffer just because their bank is restructuring after years of scams and incompetence. Sending out a warning notice simply isn't good enough -- Wells Fargo needs to make this right."

The news comes more than four years after a scandal erupted in which the bank admitted to opening millions of fake accounts, as well as forcing customers to pay for unneeded auto insurance or charging unnecessary mortgage fees. The Federal Reserve called it "widespread customer abuse," and in 2018 the central bank imposed a cap on Wells Fargo's assets - essentially barring the bank from increasing its balance sheet until it addresses the compliance failures that led to the scandal.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financebankbusinessmoneywells fargou.s. & worldconsumer
WELLS FARGO
Report: Wells Fargo fires workers over abuse of COVID-19 relief funds
Man breaks into California bank to heat up Hot Pocket
Small business owners struggle to apply for federal relief
3 masked men on the run after Mebane bank robbery
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Friends, family again search for Morrisville man missing after crash
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Best deals for you: Black Friday or Cyber Monday?
Show More
Thanksgiving takes on new meaning for adopted sisters in NC
NICUs need more breast milk donations
How to avoid getting scammed this holiday shopping season
WATCH: FedEx driver fixes, salutes US flag at NC home
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
More TOP STORIES News