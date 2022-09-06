'Medical crisis' ends school day early for Wendell Middle students

WENDELL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wendell Middle School is dismissing stating at 10:45 a.m. due to a medical crisis on campus, and all afterschool activities are canceled. the school said in a letter sent to parents.

School buses will provide transportation for students who ride the bus. Parents who drive their students to school will be able to pick them up. A school staff member will be with students until arrangements are made to get everyone home safely, school leaders said.

School leaders haven't released specific details about the 'medical crisis.'

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.