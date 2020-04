WENDELL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 35-year-old man was shot in Wendell.It happened Saturday right before 10 a.m. in the 5400 block of Riley Hill Road.The 35-year-old victim was taken to WakeMed Hospital35-year-old Justin Perry was detained at the scene but the cause of shooting is still under investigation.