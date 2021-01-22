fatal shooting

West Virginia man dies from injuries after Fayetteville shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A West Virginia man has died on Thursday after being shot in Fayetteville last week.

Just before midnight on January 13, Fayetteville police responded to the 2000 block of Fargo Drive off of Owen Drive in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from gunshot injuries and immediately took him to the hospital.

A little more than a week later, Allan Ray McCormick, 43, of West Virginia died from injuries related to the shooting, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 703-3499 or CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-8477.

The video used in this article is from a previous story, stay tuned for updated footage.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillewest virginiafatal shootingshootingfayettevilleman killed
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
Man shoots 7 in series of Chicago-area attacks, police say
Robbery suspect shot, killed by man in self-defense, Durham police say
Man charged after woman shot, killed in Raleigh
Durham man ID'd after being found dead in street
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
It's OK to seek a COVID-19 vaccine in another county
How decades of underfunding led to McDougald Terrace's CO crisis
86 NC counties in red for critical community spread of COVID-19
With millions working from home, Raleigh dry cleaner forced to close
'Shocked:' Nazi flag displayed on tree in Wake County causes outrage
McConnell seeks to push Trump impeachment trial to February
Show More
LATEST: NC providers 'rapidly' accelerating vaccine process, Cohen says
More than 300 National Guard troops to return to NC early next week
How cancer research helped scientist understand COVID-19 treatment
Biden signs COVID-19 orders: 'Help is on the way'
With home opener delayed, Canes forge on in COVID-19 protocol
More TOP STORIES News