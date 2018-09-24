Western NC woman survives bear attack

A Buncombe County woman is recovering after she said a bear attacked her.

SWANNANOA, N.C. (WTVD) --
Toni Rhegness said it happened outside her home in Swannanoa.

She said she was walking her dog when she saw three bear cubs, so she started yelling to scare them away.

Rhegness said she thought the mom of the cubs would be nearby so she tried to get in her car but it wasn't fast enough. The mama bear knocked her down, clawed her and bit her.

"Thought 'if I don't get up, my dog and I are going to die.' That's what I thought. Because it's a mother bear thing. I mean, I can't even hate her. You know, because I'm a mom myself, you know, you mess with my kids I'd probably be doing the same thing," Rhegness said.

Rhegness said she was eventually able to fight her way inside her home.

Wildlife Resource Officers have since trapped all of the bears.

The mother is expected to be euthanized.
