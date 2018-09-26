'We've searched everywhere': 911 call released in search for missing NC boy

EMBED </>More Videos

The search contiunes for a missing 6-year-old boy from Gastonia, who was last seen Saturday afternoon

GASTONIA, N.C. (WTVD) --
As authorities continue to search for a 6-year-old boy last seen in a Gastonia park on Saturday, the city is releasing the 911 call associated with the missing person case.

The caller was a part-time employee with the parks and recreation department.

"We got a missing kid," the man told dispatchers. He was referring to 6-year-old Maddox Ritch, who police say has autism and is nonverbal.



He disappeared around 1:30 p.m. Saturday after going to Rankin Lake Park with his father and another adult.



The father told police that the boy ran off and, when they started running after him, they lost sight of him.

The 911 caller said the boy had disappeared about an hour before he called. "We searched everywhere," he said.

He also told dispatchers that the parents were at the park looking for the boy.

In an exclusive interview with ABC News, Maddox's dad, Ian, said he can't stand the thought of where his son might be right now.

"It's been hard to sleep," he said. "I feel guilty because I can go into a house, lay down in a bed, and my little boy might be out there in the woods."

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the location of Maddox.

The public is invited to a candlelight vigil Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at the Rotary Pavilion in downtown Gastonia.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing boymissing children911 callNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Maddox Ritch's dad speaks for first time about missing son
Raleigh man accused of touching himself in front of child at Walmart
Florence was the nation's 2nd wettest storm, NC State scientist says
Durham police ID man fatally shot at gas station near Southpoint
Bike lanes coming to 10 Durham streets, and a new path, too. See where
via Herald Sun
Michael Avenatti reveals identity of 3rd Kavanaugh accuser
Wide Open Bluegrass is back in Raleigh this weekend
Fayetteville police look for possible witness in fatal hit-and-run
Show More
Canes fans send 3 trucks of supplies to NC coast for Florence victims
Cosby spends night at SCI Phoenix, given inmate number
Fayetteville police ID man found shot to death in crashed car
Wrongfully imprisoned for 24 years, man begins new life in Raleigh
PNC Arena hoping to fill 150 part-time jobs
More News