Chicago non-binary couple faces unique set of challenges

CHICAGO -- Meet Ashante Shomari, a Chicago resident, artist, marshal arts practitioner, and a Black person who identifies as non-binary.They and their partner, Tate Glover, present what could first appear as a "typical" relationship. But listen to their stories and you'll hear powerful testimony about the challenges people who identify as non-binary face: discrimination, misunderstanding, and physical and mental violence.Ash and Tate talk about how they stay grounded, and committed to each other, in a world that doesn't often give them the space to be their authentic selves.