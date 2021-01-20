presidential inauguration

VP Kamala Harris wears African-American designers for Inauguration Day

WASHINGTON -- The presidential inauguration of Joe Biden looked a little different, with very few people in attendance and thousands of National Guard troops called in from other states to protect the Capitol. While many people were anxious about what may happen, one thing people looked toward to was the fashion.

So, what were the couples wearing for the swearing in of the 46th president of the United States?

ABC News reported the first couple wore American designers. President Biden wore a navy suit and overcoat, both by Ralph Lauren. Dr. Jill Biden wore an ocean blue wool tweed coat and dress by emerging designer Alexandra O'Neil of Markarian, according to the Biden transition.

Vice President Kamala Harris wore designers Christopher John Rogers and Sergio Hudson, according to a Harris aide.

Christopher is a young Black designer from Baton Rouge, and lives in New York City. Sergio is a Black designer from South Carolina.

Doug Emhoff, the second gentleman, wore a Ralph Lauren suit.

