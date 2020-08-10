Everything to know about the 2020 Democratic National Convention: Speaker lineup, schedule

When is the 2020 DNC?
The 2020 Democratic National Convention will take place from Monday, Aug. 17, to Thursday, Aug. 20. On each night of the convention, two hours of scheduled programming will begin at 9 p.m. ET | 8 p.m. CT | 6 p.m. PT.
Originally slated to take place in July in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the convention was postponed and re-imagined as a virtual production amid concerns over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
What's the 2020 DNC speaker lineup?
Here's what we know about speaker lineup and other events scheduled for each day as announced by the Democratic National Committee:
Monday, Aug. 17
- Theme of the evening: "We the People"
- Senator Bernie Sanders
- Senator Catherine Cortez Masto
- Governor Andrew Cuomo
- Governor Gretchen Whitmer
- Representative Jim Clyburn
- Convention Chairman Representative Bennie Thompson
- Representative Gwen Moore
- Former Governor John Kasich
- Senator Doug Jones
- Senator Amy Klobuchar
- Former First Lady Michelle Obama
Tuesday, Aug. 18
- Theme of the evening: "Leadership Matters"
- Former Acting US Attorney General Sally Yates
- Minority Leader Chuck Schumer
- Former Secretary of State John Kerry
- Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
- Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester
- Former President Bill Clinton
- Former Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden
On Tuesday night, Biden will be formally nominated by a pre-recorded roll call vote of the 57 state and territorial delegations.
Wednesday, Aug. 19
- Theme of the evening: "A More Perfect Union"
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
- Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton
- Senator Elizabeth Warren
- Governor Tony Evers
- Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham
- Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords
- Senator Kamala Harris, the Vice Presidential Nominee
- Former President Barack Obama
Harris is slated to give her acceptance speech at the Chase Center, a large event space on the waterfront in Wilmington, Delaware, the Biden campaign confirmed Thursday.
Thursday, Aug. 20
- Theme of the evening: "America's Promise"
- Senator Cory Booker
- Governor Gavin Newsom
- Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms
- Mayor Pete Buttigieg
- Senator Tammy Baldwin
- Senator Tammy Duckworth
- Senator Chris Coons
- The Biden Family
- Former Vice President Joe Biden
Biden will formally accept the party's nomination from Wilmington's Chase Center on Thursday evening.
Additional speakers for the week are still expected to be announced. The DNC also released a list of Americans from around the country who will share their personal experiences and discuss their support for the Biden-Harris campaign during the convention.
Celebrity guests and performances
The convention will feature a series of star-studded performances by Leon Bridges, The Chicks, Common, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Billy Porter, Maggie Rogers, Prince Royce, Stephen Stills and more. Viewers and attendees can expect musical acts all four nights.
The performances, from the national anthem and American classics to new songs, are "expected to draw in new viewers who may not have tuned into conventions of previous years," according to the DNC.
On Monday night, 57 youth choir members representing all 57 U.S. states and territories will perform the national anthem remotely.
What is the DNC?
The party nominating conventions historically have marked the start of fall general election campaigns. During a normal year, party members converge in one city, holding meetings during the day with delegates gathering for several hours each night to listen to speeches.
Here's how the Democratic National Committee describes the convention on its website: "The convention is an opportunity to show the American people what we stand for as a party and unite around our shared values. In addition to fulfilling their nominating duties, Democratic Party members from across the country will also work together during the convention to adopt the official 2020 Democratic Party platform."
How to watch live coverage of the 2020 DNC
During each night of the convention, ABC News will air an hour of primetime coverage of the proceedings on this ABC station beginning at 10 p.m. ET | 9 p.m. CT | 7 p.m. PT.
Live streaming coverage will begin each night on ABC News Live at 7 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. CT. | 4 p.m. PT.
What about the GOP?
The Republican National Convention is the week after the Democratic convention. It will take place largely virtually from Aug. 24-27, with only pared-down convention business proceedings happening in person in Charlotte, North Carolina, as originally planned.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.