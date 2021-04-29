deadly shooting

What we know about about the victims in the Boone standoff and shooting

5 dead, including 2 deputies, following standoff in Boone

BOONE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Five people are dead after a day-long standoff at a Boone home -- including two North Carolina deputies, the suspect, and his mother and stepfather.

The Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman identified their own losses as Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox. He said they were ambushed while responding to a welfare check on someone who didn't show up for work.

The sheriff identified the suspect as 32-year-old Isaac Alton Barnes.
Five people, including two law enforcement officers, died in a shooting and standoff at a home in Boone on Wednesday.



He is suspected of killing his 61-year-old mother and 58-year-old stepfather. Barnes is believed to have died by suicide.

Here is what we know about the victims:

Sgt. Chris Ward


Sgt. Chris Ward

Courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff's Department


Sgt. Chris Ward was airlifted to a Tennessee hospital after he was removed from the home. He was later pronounced dead.

Ward leaves behind a wife and two children.

K-9 Deputy Logan Fox


K-9 Deputy Logan Fox

Courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff's Office


K-9 Deputy Logan Fox was shot and trapped inside the home during the 13-hour standoff. He died at the scene.

Hagaman said both Ward and Fox were part of a tight-knit family that loved law enforcement.

Michelle Ligon


Michelle Annette Ligon, 61, was the mother of Barnes. According to her employer, Explore Boone, Michelle spent 20 years working in marketing for the greater Boone area.

"Michelle wrote and inspired many national and regional stories about Boone and the High Country," an Explore Boone spokesperson wrote. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to Michelle's family, friends and tourism colleagues."

George Ligon


58-year-old George Ligon was identified as the stepfather of Barnes and the husband of Michelle.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more details.
