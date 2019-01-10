<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=5047043" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Video: Raleigh officer shot; 2 in custody (1 of 6)

Raleigh officer out of surgery; 2 suspects arrested, identified

2 have been taken into custody in southwest Raleigh after a police officer was shot several times while trying to make an arrest.