What we know about the suspect in the Saugus High School shooting

By ABC7.com Staff
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. -- At 7:38 a.m. Thursday the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department received a call about an active shooter at Saugus High School.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in a press conference Thursday morning that the suspect has been identified as a 16-year-old male who is a student at the school and Thursday is his birthday.

Witnesses and video surveillance identified the suspect.

Authorities said the suspect shot five fellow students, two fatally, at Saugus High School before turning the .45-caliber handgun on his own head.

Officials said video shows the shooter pull out a gun in the quad and shoot the victims with the gun, with no more bullets left.

Capt. Ken Wegener said during the press conference that a search warrant was being conducted at the suspect's house, and his girlfriend and mother were at the local police station for questioning.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa claritahigh schoolactive shooterstudent diesstudents
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Santa Clarita, California, high school shooting kills 2, injures 4
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Santa Clarita, California, high school shooting kills 2, injures 4
Northampton County deputy responding to call dies in crash
1 killed in armed robbery at Johnston County gas station
Death investigation underway at Nashville apartment complex
Save big in the stores by doing this one simple thing
Saugus High students describe chaotic scene as gunman opens fire
8 water main breaks happened in Durham on Thursday morning
Show More
NC Marine accused of murder believed to be in Virginia
91-year-old woman scammed out of $70K
$1B development plan announced for midtown Raleigh
Johnston County teen barely escapes double-fatal DWI wreck
Homeless vet says his newly furnished home is like 'winning the jackpot'
More TOP STORIES News