Suspects arrested in connection with shooting of Raleigh Officer C.D. Ainsworth

EMBED </>More Videos

Video: Raleigh officer shot; 2 in custody (1 of 9)

What we know about the men charged in connection to the shooting of a Raleigh officer

What we know about the men charged in connection to the shooting of Officer C.D. Ainsworth.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting of a Raleigh police officer Wednesday night.

According to police, Officer C.D. Ainsworth was shot while investigating a stolen vehicle call around 8:30 p.m. at an apartment complex on Western Boulevard.



Officials said Ainsworth and another officer arrived on scene and took 21-year-old Antonio Fletcher into custody.

While that was happening, 24-year-old Cedric Kearney started running away and shooting at the officers, hitting Ainsworth, reports state.

"Since it (shed door) does open this way, if he went inside; he wouldn't really have a good opportunity to get out," Wendy Lane resident Dave Bennett said. "So our neighbor saw tools coming out of the cracks from his door trying to get this latch open, but since you have to push here, we're guessing he got trapped in there."

More officers arrived on scene to help put Ainsworth in a car to take him to the hospital.

Kearney was found later hiding in a shed off Wendy Lane.



Kearney was charged with attempted murder, assault of law enforcement officer/police officer with a firearm, robbery with a dangerous weapon, breaking and or entering, and felony larceny.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Fletcher was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, which was stolen prior to the shooting.

At 2 p.m. Thursday, Fletcher, Kearney, and another woman -- 22-year-old Sherry Richmond -- will appear in court. You can watch the court appearances live on ABC11.com.

According to arrest warrants, Kearney and Richmond stole $16,000 worth of goods -- including a vehicle -- prior to the shooting. It's unclear whether that vehicle is the one Ainsworth was investigating when he was shot.

Officials have not been clear about Richmond's involvement (if any) in the shooting of officer Ainsworth. She was arrested by a different officer and has not been charged in connection to the shooting.

Sherry Richmond


ABC11 is working to learn if she was present when Ainsworth was injured.



Richmond is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery, resisting arrest, breaking and or entering, and felony larceny.

ABC11 is working to learn what led up to the shooting. Check back for updates.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police officer injuredpolice officer shotraleigh newscrimerobberyRaleigh
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
TIMELINE: What happened in moments before Raleigh officer was shot
Raleigh officer shot Wednesday is NC State graduate
Latest models say wintry mix, rain more likely than snow this weekend
Chapel Hill firefighter gave obscene material to children, police say
Flu responsible for 16 NC deaths so far this season
Body found in Durham County home after standoff identified
Record number of Wake Co. Animal Center pets find homes over the holidays
Cumberland County man battling ALS is source of strength for family
Show More
Love, support shared on social media for shot Raleigh officer
Man accused of stealing roommate's lottery ticket worth $10M
Trump's border visit comes as shutdown talks fall apart
Officials approve SF McDonald's after man brings dead raccoon inside
Toyota recalls 1.7M vehicles in North America to fix air bags
More News