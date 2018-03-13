What you need to know about the #Enough National School Walkout

EMBED </>More Videos

Organizers behind the Women's March are encouraging students and teachers to participate in a walkout demonstration to demand action against gun violence. (Evan Vucci/AP Photo)

The #Enough National School Walkout, calling for Congress to pass tighter federal gun laws, will take place on March 14, exactly one month after the tragic school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

The protest, organized by the same group behind the Women's March, calls for students, teachers, parents and school administrators to walk out of their schools at 10 a.m. local time across the country. The walkouts will last for 17 minutes in honor of the 17 lives lost at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

"We are not safe at school. We are not safe in our cities and towns," the organization said on Facebook. "Congress must take meaningful action to keep us safe and pass federal gun reform legislation that address the public health crisis of gun violence."

Over 2,800 walkouts have been organized across the U.S., according to Womensmarch.com. Groups from Ireland, Switzerland, Israel and Mexico have also signed up to participate.

Many schools have encouraged students to participate, but others have threatened to punish students who walk out, according to ABC News.

The American Civil Liberties Union has said schools are allowed to discipline students for missing class, but they are not allowed to discipline more harshly due to the political nature of an action.

Several demonstrations have been organized in the wake of the Parkland school shooting, including the March For Our Lives on March 24, where survivors of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will march in Washington D.C.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
parkland school shootingcollege studentstudentsstudent safetygun violenceschool shootingprotestschool threatschool safetyMarch for Our Lives
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Show More
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
More News