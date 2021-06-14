Pixar's 'Luca': Watch an exclusive clip from upcoming Disney+ film

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=10370009" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

"This is going to be the best summer ever!" teases the new trailer for "Luca," released Thursday. Pixar says the film is a "coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides."