Politics

VP debate will have plexiglass shield between Mike Pence, Kamala Harris

By Kathleen Ronayne
SALT LAKE CITY -- Kamala Harris and Mike Pence will debate with a plexiglass shield between them to guard against coronavirus transmission.

The Biden-Harris campaign requested a plexiglass shield for Wednesday's vice presidential debate, and the Commission on Presidential Debates agreed to it. That's according to a campaign aide with knowledge of the request who was not authorized to discuss it publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

It will be the first debate since President Donald Trump was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

SEE ALSO: Everything to know about the VP, presidential debates

The debate in Salt Lake City is the first and only meeting of the two vice presidential candidates.

It's not the first time plexiglass will be used in a debate as a virus precaution. Democrat Jaime Harrison used a plexiglass partition during his Saturday debate against Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham in South Carolina.

Watch the debate Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 9 p.m. ET | 8 p.m. CT | 6 p.m. PT on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshealthdebatevice president mike pencekamala harriscoronavirus2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
2020 presidential, VP debate schedule: What to know
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump says he's leaving hospital for White House, feels good
Apex man has life-threatening effects of COVID-19 weeks after diagnosis
COVID-19 LATEST: 8,222 more patients presumed to be recovered
Triangle group works to up registered voters before Friday deadline
Hoke County firefighters save infant who swallowed penny
Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week boosts sales for struggling spots
COVID-19 cases still increasing in nursing homes
Show More
All 6 Regal Cinemas in NC Triangle to close
17 Wake Forest firefighters quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure
UNC student launches sticker business during quarantine
Tropical Storm Delta could become 1st 'Greek name' storm to hit U.S.
'If Bea can do it, anyone can': 102-year-old gears up to vote by mail
More TOP STORIES News