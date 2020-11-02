Politics

Where to vote in NC: When polls open in North Carolina and how to find your polling place

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. On this day, registered voters in North Carolina may vote at their assigned polling place. This is different than early voting, where eligible individuals may cast a ballot at any early voting site in their county.

WANT TO FIND YOUR POLLING PLACE? CHECK OUR ELECTION GUIDE:
For a better experience on the App, click here to see the experience on its own page.

Polling places will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m: Any voter in line at their assigned polling place at 7:30 p.m. will be able to vote. The busiest times tend to be early in the morning and just before the polls close. Avoid longer lines by voting at off-peak times.

FAQs


Question: Can I register to vote on Election Day?
Answer: No. The regular voter registration deadline is 25 days before an election. Any eligible individual who misses that deadline may register and vote during the one-stop early voting period at any early voting site in their county.

Question: Do I need an ID to vote?
Answer: Voters are not required to show ID for elections in 2020.
Question: What if there are questions about my registration or eligibility to vote?
Answer: No voter should be turned away. If questions arise about a voter's eligibility to vote, the voter may vote a Provisional Ballot.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsncelection dayvote 2020nc20202020 presidential electionelection
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | President Trump in Fayetteville on Election Day Eve
LATEST: NC reports less than 1,500 cases for first time in 2 weeks
Salt Life founder charged in death of 18-year-old woman
NC BOE predicts 97% of ballots will be counted by end of Election Day
When will we know the winner of the presidential election?
Police, march organizers differ on what happened in Graham
Hurricane Eta strengthens, ties 2005 record for most named storms
Show More
WINTER WEATHER: How much snow will we see this year?
President Trump suggests he'll fire Dr. Fauci after election
Harris makes two stops in NC in final pitch before Election Day
TS Eta strengthens; 2020 ties record with 2005 for most named storms
Nikki McKibbin, 'American Idol' contestant from Texas, dies
More TOP STORIES News