Where to vote in NC: When polls open in North Carolina and how to find your polling place

WANT TO FIND YOUR POLLING PLACE? CHECK OUR ELECTION GUIDE: For a better experience on the App, click here to see the experience on its own page.
Polling places will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m: Any voter in line at their assigned polling place at 7:30 p.m. will be able to vote. The busiest times tend to be early in the morning and just before the polls close. Avoid longer lines by voting at off-peak times.
FAQs
Question: Can I register to vote on Election Day?
Answer: No. The regular voter registration deadline is 25 days before an election. Any eligible individual who misses that deadline may register and vote during the one-stop early voting period at any early voting site in their county.
Question: Do I need an ID to vote?
Answer: Voters are not required to show ID for elections in 2020.
Question: What if there are questions about my registration or eligibility to vote?
Answer: No voter should be turned away. If questions arise about a voter's eligibility to vote, the voter may vote a Provisional Ballot.