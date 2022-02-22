Shopping

Packages not delivered, dropped in odd places | 2,000 complains filed against shipping company

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Where's my package? Despite the holiday shipping rush being over, some ABC11 viewers continue to reach out to Troubleshooter Diane Wilson about shipping delays and lost packages.

Durham resident Nakisha Elliott ordered several pairs of shoes from Nike. The company hired to deliver the shoes was LaserShip.

On some orders, she says LaserShip didn't deliver to her door, instead of placing the shoes on her car at the bottom of her driveway.

On her most recent order, she ordered a special pair of Jordan's. While the tracking history showed the shoes shipped, she then got this notice there was a problem, and she never got her shoes.

"I'm a sneakerhead. I want my shoes; I don't want my money back," Elliot said. Once reporting the problem, unfortunately, the shoes were out of stock, so the only option was a refund.

This complaint is not unique, there are more than 2,000 similar complaints filed with the Better Business Bureau over the last year. Those complaints range from orders not delivered to delayed shipping issues.

LaserShip provided this statement: "Our top priority is and has always been our customers, and we share their frustration with delayed packages. We endeavor to ensure every package we ship arrives at its destination and encourage customers experiencing issues to reach out to our Customer Service Team via LaserShip.com. Our team is working hard to ensure packages move through our network as quickly and securely as possible."

To protect your packages, track them, and get delivery confirmation. As soon as you notice a problem not only report it to the shipping company but also the seller, as they are responsible for it getting to you.
