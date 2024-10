White House officials in NC to pick Christmas tree for 2024

The tree is coming from a farm in Newland.

NC Christmas Tree to be chosen by White House officials

NC Christmas Tree to be chosen by White House officials The tree is coming from a farm in Newland.

NC Christmas Tree to be chosen by White House officials The tree is coming from a farm in Newland.

NC Christmas Tree to be chosen by White House officials The tree is coming from a farm in Newland.

NEWLAND, N.C. (WTVD) -- White House officials will be in North Carolina to choose their official Christmas tree.

The event will be held at Cartner's Christmas Tree Farm in Newland.

Cartner's was previously crowned the 2024 Grand Champion at the National Christmas Tree Contest.

The selected tree will be harvested on November 20.

Last year's White House tree came from Ashe County.