White House defends decision to bar reporter from press event

JORDYN PHELPS
The White House took issue with the characterization that they banned CNN's Kaitlan Collins from covering a White House event Wednesday after the White House informed her that she was not welcome to attend.

White House deputy chief of staff for communications Bill Shine challenged reporters on Thursday about whether the administration had ever used the word "ban."

On Wednesday, Collins was representing the television networks in an Oval Office event where she shouted several questions to the president related to his former lawyer Michael Cohen and about a White House invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Could you ask her if we ever used the word ban?" Shine said to reporters on Thursday, referring to Collins, standing outside the West Wing and addressing reporters standing several feet away.

Even as he refuted that Collins' denied access amounted to a ban, Shine repeatedly declined to tell reporters what word he would use to characterize the White House's decision to block her from attending the event.

"When you ask her if we ever used the word ban, then I will answer that question," Shine said in reply to reporters inquiring about what word he would use. "You ask her, focus now, you ask her if we ever used the word ban."

The White House statement issued yesterday said Collins was "informed...she was not welcome to participate in the next event."

The White House Correspondents' Association issued a statement condemning the White House's decision.

"This type of retaliation is wholly inappropriate, wrong-headed, and weak. It cannot stand," WHCA President Olivier Knox said.

While Shine did not engage in a full conversation with reporters on Wednesday's incident, counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway told reporters that the White House doesn't object to reporters asking questions of the president but that she felt Collins' exchange didn't demonstrate a necessary level of civility and politeness.

"The question isn't are the press allowed to ask questions, this president obviously isn't afraid of taking questions," said Conway, who said it's about "being polite and not shouting questions long after the press has politely been asked to leave."

Collins' behavior was not out of order from the standard procedure of White House reporters who regularly pose questions to the president at the conclusion of press events. The president has, on numerous occasions, responded to these shouted inquiries.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Man faces multiple charges after crashing car into Raleigh Verizon store
Exclusive look inside one of the most daring crimes in state history
NC Girl Scouts buck national trend, boosting membership
Creedmoor Road reopens; 3 hospitalized after 4-vehicle crash
At public forum, Spring Lake voices displeasure with NCDOT road project
Troubleshooter: Thieves can hack your key fob and steal your car
New indictment reveals possible Triangle ties in 'escort scheme,' money laundering
Mayonnaise ice cream? Yes, that's a thing.
Show More
New Thai cave rescue details: 'We didn't think any would survive'
Emergency officials continue to warn beachgoers to stay out of water
Coyote terrorizes Wake County community
Pucker up! Get free MAC lipstick on National Lipstick Day
You may have seen the sign, but have you ever grabbed a bite inside?
More News