New police bodycam released as investigators reveal new lead in killing of Idaho college students

A new clue has been released Thursday in the Idaho murder mystery.

MOSCOW, Idaho -- Authorities there are trying to track down a car they say was in the area the night four University of Idaho students were killed. Investigators think that whoever was in it may have some important information to the investigation.

Detectives are now asking the public for help locating a white 2011 to 2013 Hyundai Elantra with an unknown license plate, saying they're interested in speaking with its occupants who "may have critical information to share regarding this case."

Police also said the car was seen "in the immediate area" of the home where the victims were killed early on November 13.

"That can mean a number of things. It could be that they have eliminated all the cars in the proximity of the victim's house. They cannot figure out what or why this car was there that night. This could be just an elimination. It could be a witness. Or it could be a suspect," said ABC contributor and former FBI agent, Brad Garrett.

Now, as the investigation enters its 26th day, ABC News obtained new bodycam footage from that night, showing an unrelated police stop nearby at about 3 a.m., which is around the time authorities believe the murder took place.

Police stopping three people for an alcohol offense in a field near the victims' home and near the Sigma Chi fraternity where two of the victims - Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin - had been earlier that night.

All the people in the video have been cleared and the incident was not related to the murders, but analysts say the video could still be used in the case.

"It can be used from a historical standpoint. That information could potentially become relevant later in the investigation, you just never know," Garrett said.

The victims' home remains an active crime scene. However, on Wednesday, investigators gathering items no longer needed in the investigation to give to the victims' families.

"We just went in to gather belongings so that the family can have some of that stuff, you know. We have a job to do. We're going to do it to the best of our ability and we owe this to the family. We owe this to the victims," said Chief James Fry, with the Moscow Police Department.

Police urge anyone with information to upload digital media to fbi.gov/moscowidaho or contact the tip line at tipline@ci.moscow.id.us or 208-883-7180.